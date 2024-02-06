Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSE PIF opened at C$13.62 on Tuesday. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of C$12.35 and a 1-year high of C$15.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.70. The company has a market cap of C$286.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$21.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Insider Transactions at Polaris Renewable Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Anthony Nenard Jelic sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.09, for a total transaction of C$785,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at C$7,790.69. 3.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 4 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru and Ecuador with approximately 33 MW net capacity; and solar project in the Dominican Republic and Panama.

