UBS Group Lowers Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) to Neutral

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $4.75 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Plug Power from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Plug Power from $78.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Plug Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Shares of PLUG opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.67.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The company had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Plug Power by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $613,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Plug Power by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,285,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,378,912 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Plug Power by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,177,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $230,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903,697 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $211,176,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Plug Power by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,121,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,498,000 after acquiring an additional 718,729 shares during the period. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

