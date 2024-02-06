Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Declares $0.06 Variable Dividend

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Monday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, March 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Bowlero Stock Performance

BOWL opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.24. Bowlero has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.41.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $227.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.51 million. Bowlero had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 134.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bowlero will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bowlero

About Bowlero

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOWL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the first quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Bowlero during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Bowlero during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,168,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bowlero during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bowlero during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,555,000.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Further Reading

