Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 116.80% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Rani Therapeutics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rani Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of Rani Therapeutics stock opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $184.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.95. Rani Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $6.89.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rani Therapeutics will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Talat Imran acquired 20,000 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,382.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cortes Isidoro Alfonso Quiroga sold 5,265,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $10,582,981.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,884. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Talat Imran bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,455 shares in the company, valued at $962,382.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 35,500 shares of company stock worth $77,540. Corporate insiders own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 352.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 83.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 250.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including large molecules, such as peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

