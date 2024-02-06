Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.25.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $477.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $377.89 and a 1-year high of $487.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.79, for a total value of $1,358,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,847,782.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.79, for a total value of $1,358,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,847,782.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.25, for a total transaction of $475,819.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $322,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,805 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,021 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.