Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 695,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,994 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $36,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBIN. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 3,146.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 97,894 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $560,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 724,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,942,000 after purchasing an additional 342,802 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBIN stock opened at $56.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.25.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

