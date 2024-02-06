iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,189 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $31,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,564,000 after purchasing an additional 244,127 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,514,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,309,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,410,000 after purchasing an additional 57,503 shares during the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVY stock opened at $113.56 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $126.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

