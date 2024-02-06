Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $376,000 Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 554.8% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.98. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.03. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $27.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 272.73%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEAK. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.05.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

