Hosking Partners LLP Decreases Stock Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50,146 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.06% of Yandex worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YNDX. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Yandex in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Yandex by 5.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Yandex by 37.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Yandex by 9.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 541,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after acquiring an additional 47,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Yandex in the second quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Yandex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.89. Yandex has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $87.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

