Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,582,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473,690 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 2.48% of FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $38,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 83.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 881.7% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 18,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 3,135.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 31,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 30,692 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Stock Performance

Shares of FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs stock opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average is $25.50.

FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Profile

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

