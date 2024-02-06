DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Insider Acquires £277.25 in Stock

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU – Get Free Report) insider Shyam Sunder Bhartia acquired 27,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £277.25 ($347.56).

Shyam Sunder Bhartia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Shyam Sunder Bhartia acquired 59,355 shares of DP Eurasia stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £64,696.95 ($81,104.36).

On Thursday, January 18th, Shyam Sunder Bhartia bought 98,674 shares of DP Eurasia stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £116,435.32 ($145,963.80).

DP Eurasia Stock Up 0.3 %

DP Eurasia stock opened at GBX 95 ($1.19) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.69. DP Eurasia has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.40 ($0.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 114 ($1.43). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 96.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 73.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £139.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,819.00 and a beta of 0.79.

About DP Eurasia

DP Eurasia N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand name in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. It offers food and pizza delivery, takeaway, and eat-in services. The company also owns and operates coffee brand COFFY.

