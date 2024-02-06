The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,814 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 287.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.70.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,474,462 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,119.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

