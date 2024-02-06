Hosking Partners LLP Increases Stock Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,638 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.14% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 162,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter worth about $743,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 30.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 89,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 14.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,152,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,605,000 after purchasing an additional 276,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $15.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Get Our Latest Report on CWK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,828.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.