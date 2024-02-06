Stiles Financial Services Inc Sells 75 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Stiles Financial Services Inc cut its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY stock opened at $1,055.62 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $776.43 and a one year high of $1,057.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $976.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $952.01. The company has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total transaction of $541,637.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,279.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,713 shares of company stock valued at $12,580,977. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,020.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.