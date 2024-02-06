Hosking Partners LLP Invests $609,000 in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Hosking Partners LLP bought a new position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at $990,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at $602,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at $3,249,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Live Group

In other Liberty Live Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,474,462 shares of company stock worth $75,600,119 in the last three months.

Liberty Live Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

LLYVK opened at $35.67 on Tuesday. Liberty Live Group has a 1 year low of $29.63 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.85.

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

