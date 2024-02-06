GreenPower Motor (GP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.37 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 26.43% and a negative return on equity of 55.24%. On average, analysts expect GreenPower Motor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GP opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $63.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 3.56. GreenPower Motor has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $6.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GP. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 487.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 172,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 143,551 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 307.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 102,198 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 17,881 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 58,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 16,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GP shares. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GreenPower Motor in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

