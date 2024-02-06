AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.56-1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.61. AMETEK also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.700-6.850 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of AMETEK from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.25.

AME opened at $169.00 on Tuesday. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $131.52 and a 12-month high of $169.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.78.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,369,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,215,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,356,541,000 after acquiring an additional 658,629 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,321,000 after acquiring an additional 105,377 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in AMETEK by 643.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,558 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AMETEK by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

