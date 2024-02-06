Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Purchases 784 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 1,633.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 282.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 871.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 642.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF stock opened at $97.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $86.09 and a 1-year high of $102.02.

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

