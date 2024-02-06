KB Financial Group (KB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 13.98%. On average, analysts expect KB Financial Group to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KB stock opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99. KB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $50.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.28.

Separately, StockNews.com raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

