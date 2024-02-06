Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Sells 506 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 29.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,165,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,680 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,265,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,978,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,834,000 after purchasing an additional 579,217 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,668,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 1,269,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,067,000 after purchasing an additional 33,565 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USHY opened at $36.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.33. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.44.

About iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

