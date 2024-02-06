Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Sells 254 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in RB Global by 46.1% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 8,741 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 982,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,550,000 after acquiring an additional 305,111 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,305 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 40,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 914,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,961,000 after acquiring an additional 227,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $64.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 76.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.83. RB Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.07 and a twelve month high of $68.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.41.

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. RB Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.92 million. Equities analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. RB Global’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

In related news, Director Ann Fandozzi sold 238,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total value of $14,824,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other RB Global news, Director Ann Fandozzi sold 238,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $14,824,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,212 shares of company stock valued at $15,139,394. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

