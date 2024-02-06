Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 152,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,459,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 57,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,492,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

PRU opened at $102.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 66.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.72 and a 200-day moving average of $97.24. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

