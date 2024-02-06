Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Holdings Trimmed by Cornerstone Planning Group LLC

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 45.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,455,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,124 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,393,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,196,000 after buying an additional 262,963 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,754,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,764,000 after buying an additional 76,645 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 62.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,246,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,194,000 after buying an additional 481,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,958,000 after buying an additional 412,101 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $176.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.31 and a 200-day moving average of $157.35. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $117.35 and a 1-year high of $177.11.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.3807 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

