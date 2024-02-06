Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Buys Shares of 192 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $247.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.04. The company has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.15 and a twelve month high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 42.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on STZ. Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Constellation Brands

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.