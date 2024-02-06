Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Purchases 360 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 389,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 82,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.72.

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $93.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $100.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

