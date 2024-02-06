Atomera (ATOM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th.

Atomera Stock Performance

Atomera stock opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $196.08 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.33. Atomera has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $10.72.

Get Atomera alerts:

Institutional Trading of Atomera

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATOM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Atomera by 103.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Atomera by 194.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Atomera by 533.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Atomera by 150.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Atomera in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

Featured Stories

