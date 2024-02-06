Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Has $34,000 Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Globant by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Globant by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Globant by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLOB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.88.

Globant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $243.42 on Tuesday. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $135.40 and a 1 year high of $251.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.47 and its 200 day moving average is $204.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $545.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant Profile

(Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.