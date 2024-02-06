Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 279.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:BBJP opened at $54.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.54.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.