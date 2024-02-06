Hosking Partners LLP Buys 6,752 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $5,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,727,000 after acquiring an additional 41,589 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 191,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,711,000 after purchasing an additional 43,238 shares during the period. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 164,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $180.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.90 and a 52 week high of $185.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.01%.

In other news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.12, for a total value of $2,003,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,396.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

WCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WESCO International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.86.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

