Sepio Capital LP Invests $589,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,092,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 194,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,396,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,321,000 after purchasing an additional 145,515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.48 and its 200 day moving average is $49.92. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

