Sepio Capital LP Has $489,000 Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 67.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,384 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,665,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,988 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,920,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,251 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,476,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,054,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,712,000 after acquiring an additional 701,412 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,898,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,865,000 after purchasing an additional 119,285 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PXH opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average is $18.36. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

