S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 72.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 38.9% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.6 %

S&P Global Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $451.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $435.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $321.14 and a one year high of $457.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.05 billion, a PE ratio of 58.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.22.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

