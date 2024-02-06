CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lowered its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $81.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.59, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.85. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.12 and a 1-year high of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 13.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.58.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

