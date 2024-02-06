Paycom Software, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the software maker on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

Paycom Software has a payout ratio of 16.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Paycom Software to earn $6.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Down 0.4 %

PAYC stock opened at $194.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Paycom Software has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $374.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,146,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,423,000 after buying an additional 801,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,684,000 after buying an additional 646,679 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,061,000 after buying an additional 283,892 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 593.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,957,000 after buying an additional 213,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 351,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,100,000 after buying an additional 210,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair cut shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on PAYC

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.