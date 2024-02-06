Paycom Software, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the software maker on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.
Paycom Software has a payout ratio of 16.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Paycom Software to earn $6.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.
Paycom Software Stock Down 0.4 %
PAYC stock opened at $194.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Paycom Software has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $374.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.66.
PAYC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair cut shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.76.
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
