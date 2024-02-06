Sepio Capital LP Acquires 2,940 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 24.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,752 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in RingCentral by 1,354.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in RingCentral by 40,375.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in RingCentral by 25.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in RingCentral during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on RNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.95.

RingCentral Stock Performance

Shares of RNG opened at $33.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.46. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85, a PEG ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 0.95.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $1,555,222.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,471,554.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $1,555,222.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,471,554.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $495,723.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 282,711 shares in the company, valued at $8,167,520.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,344 shares of company stock valued at $3,733,591 over the last ninety days. 6.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

