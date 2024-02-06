Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Given Market Perform Rating at William Blair

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, RTT News reports.

SYM has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Symbotic from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of Symbotic stock opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.64 and a 200 day moving average of $42.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.05 and a beta of 2.02. Symbotic has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.89 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 105.30% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that Symbotic will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 18,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $967,561.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 406,036 shares in the company, valued at $20,793,103.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Symbotic news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 18,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $967,561.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 406,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,793,103.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $1,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $877,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 491,306 shares of company stock worth $24,187,258. 38.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYM. Softbank Group CORP. increased its stake in shares of Symbotic by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Symbotic by 202.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after buying an additional 696,727 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 759.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 383,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,761,000 after acquiring an additional 338,975 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the first quarter valued at $6,538,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Symbotic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,484,000.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

