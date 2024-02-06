Argent Trust Co Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $773,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 512.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $16,177,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.62.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of VLO stock opened at $140.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.91. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

