NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,737 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $272.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.28. The company has a market cap of $84.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.01 and a twelve month high of $276.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $262,924.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,598,852.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.27, for a total value of $4,125,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $669,139.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $262,924.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,598,852.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,114 shares of company stock valued at $47,813,989. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANET. Melius Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.11.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

