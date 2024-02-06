Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,044,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,351 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Leidos were worth $280,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Leidos by 3.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Leidos by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 13,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 17.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,553,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,908 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 20.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,117,000 after purchasing an additional 98,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Leidos by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 812,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,893,000 after purchasing an additional 31,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Argus raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.36.

Leidos Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $110.73 on Tuesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $254,097.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

