Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Takes Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIRI. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter worth approximately $2,110,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 4.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 103,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 10.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 120,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 20.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average of $4.81. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $7.95.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

