Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $379,000 in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $67.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.11, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.52. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $73.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.92%.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,224,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,224,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,000 shares of company stock worth $12,056,240 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.96.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

