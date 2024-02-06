Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,501 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Down 1.9 %

Ecolab stock opened at $195.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.72. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.91 and a 1-year high of $202.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.90%.

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

