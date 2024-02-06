Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $382,000 Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,942 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after buying an additional 3,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $537,007,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,438,000 after purchasing an additional 638,384 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.35.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC stock opened at $248.48 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $255.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.34. The firm has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 67.33%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

