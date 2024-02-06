Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $432,000 Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 80.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,190,000 after purchasing an additional 49,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,702,000 after buying an additional 30,149 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 939,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,067,000 after buying an additional 297,089 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 935,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,619,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 15.3% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 895,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,022,000 after acquiring an additional 118,647 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on SEDG shares. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $215.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.26.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $65.67 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $345.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.51.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.