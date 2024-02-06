KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stake Boosted by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $614.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $574.88 and its 200-day moving average is $519.33. The company has a market cap of $83.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $658.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna cut KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. New Street Research assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $607.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on KLAC

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.