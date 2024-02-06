Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,711 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,711 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 40.9% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.56.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $296.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $80.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.09. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.26 and a twelve month high of $301.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,687,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $318,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,770,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,687,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,850 shares of company stock worth $19,256,494 over the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

