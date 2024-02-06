PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 71.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,555 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in PulteGroup by 12.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 10,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 25.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 1.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE PHM opened at $104.35 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.86.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.31.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

