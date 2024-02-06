iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 833.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IHI stock opened at $56.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

