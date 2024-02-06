Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 32,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 18,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $421.55 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $447.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $442.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.49.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.