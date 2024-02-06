Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39, RTT News reports. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Willis Towers Watson Public updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.400-17.000 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $15.40-17.00 EPS.
Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $250.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $195.29 and a 12 month high of $258.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WTW. Raymond James raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.43.
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.
