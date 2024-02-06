Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39, RTT News reports. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Willis Towers Watson Public updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.400-17.000 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $15.40-17.00 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.0 %

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $250.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $195.29 and a 12 month high of $258.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.9% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.4% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WTW. Raymond James raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.43.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

